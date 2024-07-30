IQ Fiber Launches Broadband Labels

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Simple, transparent pricing enables early launch of consumer-focused labels

Jacksonville, Fla., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IQ Fiber, Jacksonville's Top Rated Internet as ranked by Ookla® Speedtest® for the first half of 2024, announces it has launched“Broadband Labels” three months ahead of the Communications Commission (FCC) deadline to provide accurate information about the cost and performance of high-speed services.

IQ Fiber, launched nearly three years ago and headquartered in Jacksonville, was founded on the promise to deliver a simplified and streamlined customer experience. IQ Fiber has always provided all-inclusive and transparent pricing, and the launch of Broadband Labels further highlights the company's dedication to providing an exceptional customer experience.

“This launch demonstrates IQ Fiber's commitment to offer simple and transparent pricing that when combined with our 100% fiber-optic network and attentive customer service delivers a smarter internet experience,” said IQ Fiber CMO Kim Smithers.“These labels embody our core values of authenticity and transparency by featuring our upfront pricing and the promise to deliver the speeds and service our customers pay for, with no fees, data caps or other unwelcome surprises.”

Broadband Labels , also known as Broadband Facts, Nutrition Fact Labels, FCC Internet Labels or Consumer Labels, are designed to provide consumers with easy-to-read and easy-to-compare standardized information related to speeds, data usage caps and along with fees, taxes and equipment charges. IQ Fiber offers four simple, all-inclusive plans which deliver 100% fiber-optic internet service and whole home Wi-Fi with no installation fee, service charges, data caps, or contract. The company's pricing and FCC Broadband Labels can be found at .

IQ Fiber is closing the gap between available fiber-optic internet and residents in North Florida. IQ Fiber's 100% fiber-optic network is capable of symmetrical speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second and is far superior to telephone or cable-based internet. IQ Fiber offers simple month-to-month rates with no fees, surcharges or surprise price increases. IQ Fiber delivers symmetrical speeds along with whole-home Wi-Fi service and a simple app to manage the ever-growing number of Wi-Fi devices in the home.

About IQ Fiber

IQ Fiber is North Florida's only local fiber-optic internet service provider. It is ranked the Top Service Provider in Jacksonville by Ookla® Speedtest® (for the first half of 2024). Headquartered in Jacksonville, IQ Fiber is transforming the residential broadband market by offering a 100% fiber-optic network with a stress-free guarantee: no contracts, hidden fees, or data caps. Its network is supported by live, local customer service. IQ Fiber is focused on rapidly expanding its residential fiber network across Alachua, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns Counties. For more information visit .

