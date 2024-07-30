Get To Know Alyssa Vescio, Our President And Chairperson

(MENAFN- 3BL) Whole Foods Foundation collaborates with like-minded partners, sponsors and individuals who share our goal of advancing food access, nutrition and economic opportunities in local and global communities. Our Board of Directors is among those championing our mission by leveraging their deep experience to help our projects - Whole Cities, Whole Kids and Whole Planet - thrive.

As the new President and Chairperson of Whole Foods Market Foundation, Alyssa Vescio is known for her emphasis on authenticity, connectivity and collective strength. Since 2020, she has been Whole Foods Market's Senior Vice President of Merchandising, Center Store, where she is fostering an environment that inspires individuals to be their best in service of the greater good. These values and her years of previous experience supporting Whole Cities, Whole Kids and Whole Planet made Alyssa a natural fit for the role of President and Chairperson.

We recently sat down with Alyssa to talk about her path to Whole Foods Market Foundation, her experiences visiting community partners, and what's on the horizon.

What excites you the most about Whole Foods Market Foundation?

Alyssa: There is an enormous opportunity to positively impact people and the planet in the communities our business touches around the world. Through the efforts of our projects, Whole Cities, Whole Kids, and Whole Planet, we change the quality and trajectory of lives for individual people and entire communities. By providing access to healthy food, education and resources, we empower meaningful and sustainable progress. For me, it's impossible not to be compelled by the opportunity to have a positive impact at this scale.

What are you most looking forward to working on in your new role with Whole Foods Market Foundation?

I'm incredibly excited to help establish a vision for the potential that exists by combining our projects under one umbrella; to support the development of a roadmap that unlocks possibility piece by piece; to serve as a vocal advocate in celebration of the incredible work of the team and our partners; and to engage champions across our industry who share our mission.

How do you personally connect to the Foundation's work?

As a child, I never expected to end up in retail or business. In college, I was a Communications Studies major and a Women's Studies minor. I did my internship at the Minnesota Women's Consortium, a nonprofit organization supporting Women and Children focused initiatives across the state. A large part of what brought me to Whole Foods Market was a desire to do good work - to connect the dots between my purpose to serve as a catalyst to unlock our collective potential and the work I do every day. Serving as Chairperson for the Whole Foods Market Foundation further deepens that connection with my purpose and passions. I see this role as both a gift and a responsibility.

Can you share any favorite memories from your years of working with the Foundation?

My favorite moments are seeing our work firsthand in communities around the world. Recently, I had the opportunity to see how our support of JPalm in Liberia has improved the safety and efficiency of palm oil processing for rural communities. Another standout moment was meeting a group of women moringa farmers in Ghana who described the empowerment they've unlocked through financial security and literacy. I've also had the opportunity to get my hands dirty at a garden in Charlotte and celebrate the power of pollinators in Austin. Meeting the people, hearing their stories, and seeing the tangible impact of our efforts has solidified the importance of the Foundation's role in serving our global communities.

