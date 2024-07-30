ACC achieves another steady quarterly performance

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 30 July 2024: ACC Limited, the cement and building materials company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, today announced results for Q1 FY’25. This steady and sustainable performance is attributed to volume growth, cost reduction and improvement in efficiency parameters.



Mr. Ajay Kapur, CEO – Cement Business, Adani Group, said, “ACC’s performance strengthens our drive to consistently stay a frontrunner in the industry. Our performance this quarter exemplifies our efficiency and agility. Our strategic decisions, customer-centric approach, and operational excellence continue to drive growth. As we move forward, we remain committed to delivering value to our stakeholders in a sustainable manner.”



RMX business is growing steadily with improvement in profitability driven by improved efficiency parameters and optimising its footprint.



Operational Highlights

Particulars (YoY) Q1 FY’25

Sales Volume

(Clinker & Cement) Growth of

9% at 10.2 Mn T

Kiln Fuel

Cost Reduced by 19%

(Rs. 2.14 to Rs. 1.73 per ’000 kCal)

WHRS as a % of total power Consumption Up by

1.6 pp to 10%



• Volume increased by 9% YoY at 10.2 Mn T supported by increase in premium products and improvement in efficiency parameters, ensuring market leadership.

• Kiln fuel cost improved from Rs. 2.14 per ‘000 kCal to Rs. 1.73 per ‘000 kCal with change of fuel basket and higher consumption of alternative fuels.

• Thermal value reduced from 757 kCal to 739 kCal, with further improvement expected in future quarters.





Financial Highlights

• Revenue at Rs. 5,155 Cr, Operating EBITDA at Rs. 679 Cr, EBITDA margin at 13.2%.

• Cash & Cash equivalent at Rs. 2,747 Cr, with Net Worth at Rs. 16,552 Cr, up by

Rs. 219 Cr from Q4 FY’24.

• EPS (Diluted) at Rs. 19.2 during the quarter.



Financial Performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2024

Particulars UoM Q1 FY’25 Q1 FY’24

Sales Volume

(Cement & Clinker) Million

Tonnes 10.2 9.4

Sales Volume

Ready Mix Concrete Million Cubic Meters 0.68 0.76

Revenue from Operations Rs. Cr 5,155 5,201

Operating EBITDA & Margin Rs. Cr 679 771

Rs. PMT 664 818

% 13.2 14.8

Other Income Rs. Cr 72 77

Profit before Tax Rs Cr 486 626

Profit after Tax Rs. Cr 361 466

EPS (Diluted) Rs. / Share 19.2 24.8



ESG Updates:



The Company has launched the Digital BRSR (Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting) for financial year 2023-24 which is available on Company’s website - The digital report enables quick overview and ease of information on Company’s ESG Performance in an interactive and interesting manner.



• ACC Suraksha, ACC Concrete Plus, ACC Gold, ACC F2R, and ACC HPC enlisted in GRIHA’s (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) green product catalogue.

• Ongoing green power initiatives will help in achieving 60% green power by 2028, reduce cost, improve EBITDA & accelerate on SD Plan 2030.

• CSR initiatives reinforce and Improve lives of more than 1.45 million people through various activities in the field of water management, sustainable livelihoods and social inclusion schemes.

• Achieved 7x plastic negativity by co-processing of plastic waste in cement kiln.

• Adani Group’s Cement Business committed to planting 8.3 million trees by 2030, (4.9 million trees planted till FY’24) following Adani Group’s plan to plant 100 million trees.

• Embracing the circular economy, target to achieve TSR of 27% by FY’28, we are at 11.1 % as of now.

• Our range of innovative products including ACC ECOMaxX, ACC AEROMaxX and ACC Coolcrete continues to grow, offering a wide array of go-green options to customers.



Branding



• Strategic placements of 'Bharosa Atoot' advertisements aired during IPL 2024 and World Cup T20 reaching out to 250M+ audiences.

• Amplified digital presence on 15+ high traffic apps and websites to increase brand reach and awareness.

• Launched consumer-centric website ACC Help, , helping IHBs with step-by-step guide & resources, creating a seamless experience.

• Conducted ‘Skill Building Workshops’ across various domains for ~4,000 contractors.



Outlook

The Indian cement industry, which accounts for 23% of India’s building material industry, has a strong correlation with India’s GDP growth. With a stable government and progressive policies, the Indian economy for FY'25 is expected to grow in the range of 6.5% to 7.0%, with growth in the cement industry likely to grow by 7.0% to 9.0%. An outlay of Rs. 11.11 lakh crores for infrastructure projects has been allotted in Budget FY’25 which represents 3.4% of GDP. Phase IV of PMGSY* will be launched to provide all-weather connectivity to 25,000 rural habitations. All these measures are expected to bring buoyancy to cement demand.



Achievements

• Leadership Score in the CDP Climate Assessment, showcasing its strong commitment to sustainability best practices.

• ‘Best Customer Service’ Award at the 17th Customer Fest Show India 2024 for the revolutionary AAA Certified Technology initiative.

• Thondebhavi Plant won the prestigious International Safety Award by British Safety Council for its focus on workplace safety.







