Stabbing attack in UK leaves 2 children dead, 9 injured

(MENAFN) On Monday, Merseyside police reported that two children were killed and nine others injured in a stabbing attack in Southport, North West England. The attack occurred at a property on Hart Street during a dance class. During a press conference, authorities revealed that among the nine injured children, six are in critical condition, and two adults were also critically injured.



A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the attack. The police have clarified that the incident is not being treated as terror-related. The motive behind the attack remains under investigation as officials work to understand the circumstances surrounding the violence.



British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the event as "horrendous and deeply shocking." He expressed his condolences and gratitude towards the police and emergency services for their rapid response, emphasizing that he is being kept informed about the situation's developments.



UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper also voiced her deep concern over the incident, extending her thoughts to the families and loved ones of those affected. She communicated her support to the Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner and thanked the emergency services for their response, underscoring the seriousness of the attack and the ongoing efforts to address the situation.

