China boosts railway investment, accelerating construction projects

(MENAFN) China has intensified its focus on railway infrastructure development since the start of the year, as indicated by data released by the country's railway operator on Tuesday.



Fixed-asset investment in the Chinese railway sector surged to 228.47 billion yuan (approximately 32.12 billion U.S. dollars) during the January-May period, marking a robust 10.8 percent increase compared to the corresponding period last year, according to China State Railway Group.



The investment momentum witnessed a notable expansion from the figure recorded in the first four months of the year, which stood at 184.9 billion yuan.



Recent advancements in railway construction include the completion of tracklaying for a high-speed railway section stretching from Meizhou to Longchuan, both located in Guangdong province. This milestone marks a significant step towards the commencement of operations on this critical transportation route. Additionally, numerous ongoing projects across various regions of the country have steadily progressed, contributing to the overall development of China's railway network.



Emphasizing its commitment to further enhancing railway connectivity, the China State Railway Group affirmed its dedication to fueling the nation's economic growth. By continually expanding and improving the railway network, China aims to bolster transportation efficiency, facilitate regional development, and stimulate economic activity on a broader scale.



The sustained investment in railway infrastructure underscores China's strategic vision to modernize its transportation systems, aligning with broader objectives of promoting sustainable economic development and enhancing connectivity both domestically and internationally. As railway projects continue to advance, they are poised to play a pivotal role in supporting China's ambitious economic agenda and fostering long-term prosperity.

