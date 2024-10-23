Chinese express delivery sector flourishes during dragon boat festival holiday

(MENAFN) Official data released by the State Post Bureau showcased the robust performance of China's express delivery sector during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, marked by a surge in demand for local specialties across the nation.



Throughout the holiday period, the express delivery sector efficiently handled approximately 2.654 billion parcels, indicating a significant uptick in activity compared to previous years. Notably, a total of 1.291 billion parcels were collected during the holiday, marking a substantial increase of 25.6 percent year-on-year.



Concurrently, the delivery sector facilitated the distribution of around 1.363 billion parcels, reflecting a notable rise of 15.4 percent compared to the corresponding period last year.



The State Post Bureau highlighted the strategic efforts undertaken by express delivery enterprises to enhance logistics capabilities, leveraging high-speed rail lines, air routes, and road networks. These enhancements were specifically geared towards meeting the heightened demand for the delivery of fresh produce such as fruits, vegetables, meats, and flowers, which are traditionally popular during the festival.



By bolstering logistical infrastructure and operational efficiency, express delivery companies successfully accommodated the surge in consumer demand, ensuring timely delivery services across diverse regions of the country.



The impressive performance of China's express delivery sector during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday underscores its pivotal role in facilitating e-commerce transactions and supporting the nation's burgeoning consumer market. As consumer preferences continue to evolve, the sector's adaptability and responsiveness to shifting demands remain critical for sustaining its growth trajectory and contributing to the overall vitality of China's economy.

