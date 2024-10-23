CBI: Iran's yearly trade turnover amounts to USD180B

(MENAFN) Mohammad Shirijian, the deputy governor of the Central of Iran (CBI) for economic affairs, has disclosed that Iran's total trade turnover for the previous Iranian calendar year amounted to USD180 billion. In an interview with an correspondent from a news agency on Sunday, Shirijian provided insights into Iran's economic performance, citing data from the bank's balance of payments.



According to Shirijian, Iran's trade turnover surged to USD180 billion during the period spanning from March 21, 2023, to March 19, 2024. This figure represents a notable three percent increase compared to the previous year's trade volume. He elaborated further, stating that Iran's exports totaled USD100 billion, showcasing a steady upward trajectory. Meanwhile, imports into the country also experienced growth, reaching USD80 billion, reflecting a significant 6.2 percent rise compared to the preceding year.



In addition to the overall trade statistics, Shirijian highlighted Iran's robust trade relations with member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Last year, Iran's trade with OIC member states reached a substantial USD61 billion, underscoring the nation's active engagement and economic ties within the Islamic world.



These figures underscore Iran's resilience and dynamism in navigating the complexities of international trade dynamics amidst various economic challenges and geopolitical uncertainties. As Iran continues to chart its economic course, the promotion of trade partnerships and the diversification of export markets are likely to remain key priorities for sustaining growth and enhancing economic stability in the years ahead.

