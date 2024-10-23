US defense head to hold convention over Ukraine in Brussels

(MENAFN) In a significant move, the Pentagon revealed on Monday that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will spearhead a critical meeting in Brussels this week. The meeting aims to convene the coalition devoted to bolstering Ukraine's defense amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. Pat Ryder, a spokesman for the Pentagon, conveyed to reporters that Secretary Austin, accompanied by US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Charles Q. Brown, is slated to travel to Brussels on Wednesday to lead the 23rd Ukraine Defense Contact Group gathering scheduled for June 13th.



This pivotal assembly will bring together defense ministers and top military officials from nearly 50 nations. Their objective is to comprehensively assess the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and reaffirm the unwavering support from the global community. The primary focus remains on equipping the Ukrainian people with the necessary resources to safeguard their sovereign territory against external threats, particularly in light of Russia's continued aggression in the region.



In addition to hosting the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, Secretary Austin is also set to participate in the NATO defense ministers' meeting scheduled for Friday at NATO headquarters. These gatherings underscore the collective commitment of NATO allies and partner nations to address security challenges and promote stability in the Euro-Atlantic region.



Moreover, the announcement follows a recent decision by US Leader Joe Biden to sign an additional USD225 million military assistance package for Ukraine. This move reaffirms the United States' steadfast support for Ukraine's defense capabilities and underscores its commitment to upholding Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.



Notably, the United States has already allocated a significant amount of security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration. The Pentagon reports that the US has committed over USD51.9 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, with more than USD51.2 billion allocated specifically in response to Russia's "unprovoked invasion" that commenced on February 24, 2022. This substantial financial commitment underscores the United States' enduring dedication to standing by Ukraine in its efforts to defend itself against external aggression and preserve its territorial integrity.

