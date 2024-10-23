Norway inaugurates Europe’s largest green hydrogen plant

(MENAFN) Yara International has inaugurated the largest green hydrogen production facility in Europe, located in the Norwegian city of Herøya. The plant, situated within the Herøya Industrial Park, represents a significant advancement in sustainable industrial practices. This 24-megawatt facility produces hydrogen through water electrolysis powered by energy, substituting natural as a feedstock. This shift is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 41,000 tons annually from the site.



Hydrogen produced at the plant is utilized to manufacture ammonia, a key component in fertilizer production and a potential for shipping. Ammonia acts as an efficient energy and hydrogen carrier. Yara has already begun producing and delivering fertilizers made from the green ammonia generated at this facility. The company's leader, Sven Tore Holsether, highlighted the project's role in decarbonizing the food value chain, shipping fuels, and other energy-intensive industries, underscoring Yara's commitment to environmental protection.



The green hydrogen and ammonia initiatives are part of Yara’s new product line, Yara Climate Choice, which aims to decarbonize the food value chain and mitigate climate impacts. Additionally, Yara plans to expand its portfolio with low-carbon ammonia-based fertilizers produced using carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology. The company has signed a binding CCS agreement with Northern Lights, marking the world’s first cross-border CCS agreement.



Looking ahead, Yara is considering global projects for low-carbon ammonia production and carbon capture and storage, particularly in the United States. These efforts reflect Yara's ongoing dedication to sustainable practices and reducing its environmental footprint.

