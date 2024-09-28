EU calls for global engagement ahead of Ukraine peace summit

(MENAFN) In a resolute plea for urgent action, the European Union (EU) has issued a compelling call for broad international participation in an imminent peace summit designated for Switzerland later this month. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, addressing attendees from an international forum in Singapore, seized the opportunity to underscore the gravity of the situation, particularly with the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the same event.



Against the backdrop of escalating tensions and the protracted conflict in Ukraine, Borrell emphasized the critical need for immediate and concerted action. "The time to act is now. We must all do more and fast," urged Borrell, underscoring the pressing urgency of the situation. With the conflict in Ukraine now entering its third year, Borrell's sense of urgency reflects the palpable sense of crisis that continues to grip the region.



Looking ahead to the scheduled peace summit slated for June 15-16, Borrell stressed the indispensable role of broad international involvement in fostering a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. In the face of mounting challenges and increasing complexities, Borrell's call for extensive global participation serves as a rallying cry for collective action and solidarity on the world stage.



The conflict in Ukraine, which erupted in February 2022, has not only resulted in devastating human suffering but has also strained diplomatic relations and tested the resolve of the Western coalition against Russia's involvement. As signs of fractures within the coalition emerge, Borrell's insistence on the necessity of a united front underscores the imperative for cohesive and coordinated efforts to address the multifaceted challenges posed by the conflict.



Against this backdrop of uncertainty and volatility, the forthcoming peace summit holds immense significance as a pivotal opportunity to chart a path towards reconciliation and stability in Ukraine. Borrell's impassioned plea resonates as a call to action for the international community to rise to the occasion and seize this critical moment to forge a brighter future for the people of Ukraine and the broader region.

MENAFN03062024000045015839ID1108288380