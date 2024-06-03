Zelensky Arrives In Philippines - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of his official visit to the Philippines, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with the country's president, Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

That's according to the Philippine news agency PNA , Ukrinform reports.

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in Manila to meet with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Zelensky will meet with Marcos at the Malacanan Palace on Monday morning at around 8 a.m.," the report reads.

Other details of the meeting were not disclosed.

Ukraine, Indonesia presidents discuss progress in implementation of Peace Formula

The visit comes after the two leaders participated in the 21st International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

Marcos delivered the keynote address during the forum's opening day, pushing for the rules-based international order.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine