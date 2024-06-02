ICAC Hong Kong Lauds NACC Thailand's Efforts And Collaboration With All Sectors In Anti-Corruption

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 June 2024 - From May 22 to 23, 2024, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) of Thailand took part in the 8th ICAC (Independent Commission Against Corruption) Symposium held in Hong Kong SAR, China. The Thai delegation included NACC Commissioner Mr. Manrat Ratanasukon, Ms. Wanwara Silpawilawan, Director of the Bureau of International Affairs and Investigation, the Director of Investigation Bureau 2 from the Office of Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission, along with other key officers from the Bureau of International Affairs and Corruption Investigation.



The symposium served as a global platform for over 500 participants representing more than 180 agencies to share insights on emerging challenges, innovative initiatives, and strategies to combat corruption. It also aimed to fortify international cooperation among anti-corruption officials.



The event was inaugurated by Mr. John KC Lee, Chief Executive of Hong Kong, who underscored the unified goal of combating corruption effectively and highlighted Hong Kong's commitment to anti-corruption policies and the rule of law.



Discussions during the symposium emphasized the significance of international collaboration for sustainable anti-corruption efforts. Representatives from various countries' anti-corruption agencies discussed the repercussions of corruption on global security and the economy, and proposed strategies for law enforcement agencies to address these issues.



Additionally, the Thai delegation, including senior directors from the NACC, engaged in office-level discussions with Mr. Ricky Lai, Deputy Director of ICAC's Anti-Corruption Department. These discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in tackling private sector corruption.



Hong Kong expressed keen interest in the NACC's achievements, particularly its ITA assessments, collaboration with Thailand's private sector Collective Action Against Corruption (CAC), and its organization of international conferences with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). Both ICAC and NACC representatives expressed a strong desire to continue exchanging knowledge and experiences in their ongoing efforts to combat corruption.





*This press release translation is funded by the National Anti-Corruption Fund (NACF).



Source: ?













MENAFN02062024003551001712ID1108287420