MLC 2024: Australia's Captain Pat Cummins Set To Play For San Francisco Unicorns

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a major signing, Australia's Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins is set to feature in the second season of Major League (MLC). The 31-year-old will play for the San Francisco Unicorns, a franchise with a strategic partnership with Victoria's first-class setup in Australia. Cummins is expected to take on a leadership role with the Unicorns following Aaron Finch's retirement.

This MLC stint marks a significant move for Cummins into the T20 franchise world, especially after leading Sunrisers Hyderabad to the IPL 2024 final. The Australian skipper has also played in the Big Bash League. Cummins has been on the road with Australia and the Sunrisers since mid-February, and the three-week MLC stint, starting five days after the World Cup, will conclude a demanding cricket schedule that began with the tour of New Zealand in February.

Interestingly, Cummins has previously shown little interest in the T20 franchise circuit. His decision to play in the MLC highlights the league's growing prominence in world cricket, attracting top-tier stars. Cummins will join fellow Australians Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Spencer Johnson, Steve Smith, and Jake Fraser-McGurk for the second season of MLC. It's also understood that Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, and several other members of Australia's World Cup squad are expected to participate.

The second season of MLC kicks off on July 5 with a doubleheader. Defending champions MI New York and Seattle Orcas will open the season in a rematch of last season's final in Morrisville, followed by a home game for Texas Super Kings against the LA Knight Riders at the Grand Prairie Stadium in the Dallas Metro area.

