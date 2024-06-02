Kuwait First Deputy PM Lauds Security Cooperation With Egypt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, June 2 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister, and of Defense and Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud commended on Sunday security collaboration between Egypt and Kuwait's Ministries of Interior.

Paying his first visit to Egypt, Sheikh Fahad discussed with his Egyptian counterpart Mahmoud Tawfiq the most important security issues and means of enhancing ties between the two sides, according to a statement received by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) following a meeting between the two ministers.

Egypt has recently extradited a defendant to Kuwait, in line with security cooperation between the two sides.

The two ministers discussed the latest security issues of common concerns, in addition to cooperation mechanism and sharing expertise to benefit from training capacities in all security fields, the statement added.

They further dealt with obstacles facing citizens and Kuwaiti students studying in Egypt, and facilitating all measures as well as disclosing currencies at airports, it stated.

Furthermore, they covered the causes of delaying registering Kuwaiti citizens' property in Egypt, in addition to reaching a deal to set a mechanism with the concerned bodies to regulate and accelerate ending the measures of security agreements, it noted.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian minister extolled the meeting and what has been discussed, referring to security sharing, and deep-rooted and historic relations between the two sisterly countries.

The meeting featured Kuwait's Ambassador to Egypt Ghanim Al-Ghanim and a high-level delegation accompanying Sheikh Fahad Yusuf. (end)

