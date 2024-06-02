Italian Ambassador Confirms Deep Relationship With Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT Jun 2 (KUNA) -- Italian Ambassador to Kuwait, Lorenzo Morini, confirmed Sunday on the strong relations between Kuwait and Italy, which lasted for more than 60 years and was based on mutual trust and cooperation in various fields.

Morini made the remarks to KUNA during Italy's National Day celebration ceremony held by the Italian Embassy in Kuwait, and was attended by Deputy of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Ambassador Sadeq Marafi, and several heads of foreign missions and diplomats.

The Italiam Ambassador added that he plans to pursue all interests in the next several months to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries, especially in the fields of scientific, academic, and cultural relations, the exchange of students, researchers, and professors, language learning, and the promotion of tourism in his country as "one of the pillars for building a stronger friendship and better cooperation with the State of Kuwait.

Morini points out that Italy has witnessed an evolution in its economy and social system since 1946, placing it as one of the ten most advanced economies in the world. (end)

