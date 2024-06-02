Cabinet Issues Bylaw To Regulate Planes Grounded In Airports

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 2 (Petra) - A Cabinet session held Sunday, headed by Prime Dr. Bishr Khasawneh, approved the Grounded Aircraft Bylaw for the year 2024.The system aims to regulate aircrafts perched in the Kingdom's airports and in maintenance centers for over the specified period, or whose operator have proved to abandon them, whether registered or unregistered in the national records.This effort seeks to maintain security and safety, preserve the environment, air navigation, and the general appearance of airports.On another level, Council of Ministers reviewed the periodic report of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply on the measures taken to reduce rise in prices locally and preserve the strategic stock of basic materials.During the session, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Yousef Shamali, briefed the government on commodity prices in the local market.By monitoring the average prices of 90 basic commodities, Shamali said the markets witnessed stability in the prices of 56 basic products and a drop in 28 others, while prices of 6 items hiked, primarily vegetables and meat.Shamali also noted the ministry is continuing to conduct monitoring tours on Jordan's markets, as approximately 3,273 tours were carried out to commercial establishments during the past two weeks, resulting in issuing 162 violation tickets, in accordance with provisions of the law.