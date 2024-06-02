Palestinian Foreign Ministry Welcomes Declaration Of Intervention By Chile In Case Against Israel

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: The Palestinian of Foreign Affairs warmly welcomed the declaration of intervention by Chile in the case concerning the Application of the on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip filed by South Africa against Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The decision exemplifies Chile's unwavering commitment to justice and the international rule of law, and underscores the deep-rooted solidarity and historical friendship between the two nations, Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement called on all states party to the Convention to actively engage in the proceedings before the Court, affirming that ending the ongoing genocide against the Palestinians and combatting Israels impunity are responsibilities that must be shouldered in the interest of humanity and the law.