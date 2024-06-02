Mbappe's Transfer Contract To Real Madrid Completed: Fabrizio Romano
Mahmoud Elmazaty |The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed on social media that French striker Kylian Mbappe is set to join Real Madrid, stating that“the deal has been signed.”
Romano confirmed,“Every document has been signed, sealed, and completed.”
He added that Mbappe made his decision to transfer back in February and has since completed all the necessary procedures for the move.
Romano expects that the official announcement will come early next week.
The 25-year-old French superstar, who won the World Cup in 2018, has achieved significant success with his former club PSG, winning six Ligue 1 titles, four French Cups, and two League Cups. Additionally, he has been named French Player of the Year five times.
Mbappe now hopes to capture his first UEFA Champions League title with Spanish giants Real Madrid.
The 'Los Blancos', which recently clinched their record 15th UEFA Champions League title on June 1, 2024, by defeating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final at Wembley Stadium, had attempted to sign the French superstar last summer, but he decided to stay with PSG at that time.
The news of Mbappe's transfer has generated significant excitement on social media, with Real Madrid fans eagerly anticipating the team's forward line in the next season, featuring Mbappe alongside Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, and Jude Bellingham.
