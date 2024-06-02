QC Supports Heart Patients' Treatment In Yemen

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) has treated 70 heart patients at the Cardiovascular Centre in Yemen's Taiz Governorate, including children with congenital heart defects and elderly individuals requiring urgent surgical interventions.

Additional surgeries are expected to be conducted for 180 people in the coming days. A beneficiary, Abdul Latif Ahmed thanked QC for its great support, indicating that it changed his life with the cardiac catheterisation.

Professor Abudar Alganadi, director of the Cardiovascular and Kidney Transplant Centre, praised the significant support provided by QC. The cardiac catheterisation department at the Cardiovascular Centre in Taiz was inaugurated months ago by both QC and the Qatar Red Crescent Society.

The department utilises state-of-the-art cardiac catheterisation equipment, for precise diagnosis and safe treatment. This endeavour is funded by charitable people in Qatar, with a total cost nearing $1.1mn.

The benefactors in Qatar can donate to health initiatives and projects during the virtuous days of Dhu al-Hijjah 1445 AH to reach the largest number of beneficiaries worldwide and alleviate their suffering through the following link: [], a QC statement added.

