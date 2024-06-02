War On Gaza: Israeli Forces Murder 36,439 Palestinians
(MENAFN
- The Peninsula) QNA
Gaza: The Palestinian Ministry of Public health announced today, June 2, that the Israeli Occupation murdered at least 36,439 Palestinians and injured at least 82,627 others since the beginning of its ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.
The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) committed four massacres against Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip, murdering 60 Palestinians and wounding 220 others, in the past 24 hours, the ministry added, explaining that many victims remain either under the rubble or on the streets, as the IOF has been preventing ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them.
Image shows a Palestinian woman mourning her relative, killed in an Israeli strike, at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on June 2, 2024. (Photo by Bashar Taleb / AFP)
Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation's extreme and unprecedented aggression on the Gaza Strip continues from all sides (air, land and sea), murdering and injuring tens of thousands of Palestinians, cutting all means to deliver supplies of food, water, medicine, and fuel to them, and causing a humanitarian catastrophe of countless martyrs, wounded and missing civilians, as well as a massive destruction of vital infrastructure and facilities in the Gaza Strip.
