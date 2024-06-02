Kuwait Amb. Welcomes WHO Decision To Grant Palestine Enhanced Rights

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENA, June 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's permanent representative to the United Nations and International Organizations Ambassador Nasser Al-Hein welcomed World Organization's (WHO) decision to grant Palestine enhanced rights.

Ambassador Al-Hein said to KUNA on Sunday at the end of the 77th session of World Health Assembly meeting that the Arab and Islamic group, in addition to China, Nicaragua, and Venezuela have succeeded in passing this and grant Palestine greater autonomy within WHO.

The resolution has gained support from 101 member states, granting Palestine expanded privileges within the WHO, including the right to occupy a seat among member states, to submit proposals and amendments, and to be elected for positions in the bureau of the General Session and main committees of the health assembly.

Ambassador Al-Hein also praised the role that WHO and its Director-General have played in giving a detailed health report of the situation in Gaza, holding the Israili cupation forces responsible for the situatuin in Gaza.

He expressed his happiness for choosing Kuwait represented by Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Qashaan as WHO Health Regional coordinator for the Eastern Mediterranean office in Cairo.

He also stressed that Kuwait supports the Palestinian cause and that it comes as a priority to Kuwait.

The Kuwaiti delegation participated in the 77th session of World Health Assembly in Geneva, headed by Ambassador Nasser Al-Hein, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Affairs at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Al-Munther Al-Hasawi, Health Attache to International Organizaations Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Qashaan, and Head of International Organizations Dr. Mohammad Al-Furaih. (end)

