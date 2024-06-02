JUMEIRAH ANNOUNCES 2024 GLOBAL WELLNESS DAY INITIATIVES

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, 29 MAY, 2024: Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality with hotel destinations across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, announces the launch of #MagentaNature inspired wellness programmes across its global portfolio in celebration of Global Wellness Day on 8th June.

"As part of Jumeirah’s brand evolution, our team has intensified our focus on elevated wellness offerings across the portfolio," remarked Niamh O’Connell, the brand’s first Vice President of Wellbeing. "Our goal, both for this Global Wellness Day and beyond, is to craft distinctive experiences that instantly immerse guests in a spirit of place, fostering a deep appreciation for nature, and encouraging a healthy lifestyle that endures long after their stay. For our first Global Wellness Day, our initiatives highlight the importance of living a life in harmony with nature."

From idyllic island sanctuaries in Bali, the Maldives, and Mallorca to urban retreats in China and throughout the Middle East, guests can embark on a curated journey of self-discovery and rejuvenation with healthy eating, immersing in nature, and engaging in spiritual practices.

• Maldives: Tucked away in the crystalline turquoise waters of the North Malé Atoll, Jumeirah Olhahali Island’s Global Wellness Day programme was curated to inspire mental and physical health, fostering a harmonious union between guests’ inner peace and outer vitality through functional fitness exercises like group tennis lessons, pranayama—the practice of breath regulation—nutritional masterclasses to create detox juices, sunrise yoga, and self-care meditation workshops.

• Bali: With direct access to the pristine Dreamland Beach where lush greenery meets exquisite Indian Ocean vistas, Jumeirah Bali has introduced a variety of enriching experiences, including sound healing sessions, Hatha yoga, and uplifting zumba on the beach during the sunset, all designed to embrace the spirituality of the land and surrounding culture, promoting holistic wellbeing and balance.

• The United Arab Emirates: From superfood masterclasses to spiritual centering, the Ottoman-inspired Jumeirah Zabeel Saray in Dubai fully embraces its natural surroundings this Global Wellness Day through unique rituals like the Labyrinth Walk on the Garden Lawn, an ancient practice for spiritual prayer and alignment, and sunrise yoga with background soundscapes of Palm Jumeirah’s shoreline. Sitting majestically on the island's prime beach in Abu Dhabi, Jumeirah Saadiyat Island offers guests connections to nature through vinyasa classes focused on the root chakra, and workshops on turning household waste into prosperous plants as well as holistic nutrition utilising fresh ingredients from the hotel’s hydroponic farm.

• Bahrain: Resting on the tranquil beaches of Bahrain's West Coast, Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain greets guests with a welcome smoothie and offers sunset kayaking, hot yoga class in the Turkish Hammam, and a lavender mist amenity to ease guests into a restful sleep.

• Mallorca: Set high above Port de Sóller on Mallorca's unspoiled northwest coast, Jumeirah Mallorca’s clifftop retreat is offering guests access to morning experiences such as rejuvenating forest bathing in Torre Picada, yoga classes with panoramic views of the Mediterranean and the majestic UNESCO Heritage Serra de Tramuntana mountain range, poolside smoothie shooters, and more.

• China: Inspired by the prosperity and cultural exceptionalism of Tang Dynasty, guests at Jumeirah Guangzhou are encouraged to stay active during Piloxing, an international fitness programme uniquely blending the power and speed of boxing with the targeted sculpting and flexibility of Pilates, or with gentle flow yoga by the outdoor swimming pool set amidst the city skyline view and overlooking Canton Tower.







