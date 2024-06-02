Developments lead to decreasing global fertility rates

(MENAFN) Historically, parents viewed children as valuable productive assets, contributing to the household and societal stability. However, with advancements in medicine and public health, coupled with economic growth, people are now living longer lives, presenting both opportunities and challenges. While the postponement of death has extended human lifespans, it has also ushered in a significant demographic shift characterized by declining birth rates.



The concept of demographic transition, which traces back about a century, elucidates this transformative process. Previously, societies experienced relatively stable population numbers, with rising mortality rates counterbalanced by increased fertility rates. However, mortality rates began to decline in regions like England and Wales during the 18th and 19th centuries, leading to population growth despite stagnant fertility rates. This trend eventually reversed as fertility rates plummeted.



The global proliferation of economic development, advancements in medicine, and improvements in public health accelerated this demographic transition across nations. Consequently, the world's population surged from 2 billion to 8 billion over the past two centuries. However, fertility rates mirrored the decline in mortality rates over time, with most countries witnessing a reduction in birth rates.



A recent study published in "The Lancet" underscores the global decline in fertility rates, with more than half of the world's countries reporting levels below replacement levels. In 2021, the global fertility rate stood at 2.3, marginally exceeding replacement levels but significantly down from 4.7 in 1960. High-income countries experienced a particularly sharp decline, with the fertility rate plummeting from 3 in 1960 to 1.6 in recent years.



Several factors contribute to this collapse in fertility rates. Notably, the increased survival of children compared to previous generations prompted individuals to adopt various forms of birth control. Contrary to predictions by figures like Thomas Malthus, who anticipated unchecked population growth, societal attitudes toward childbearing have shifted. This decline in the desire for children coincides with the emergence of changing gender ideologies, signaling a complex interplay of social, economic, and cultural factors influencing fertility patterns.

