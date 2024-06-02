LIVE UPDATES: Rescuers Uncover 50 More Bodies Found In Gaza As Death Toll Rises

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Palestinian rescuers have uncovered 50 more bodies in Gaza's Jabalia, bringing the total to 120. Since October 7, Israeli actions have killed nearly 36,440 Palestinians. In Lebanon, an Israeli air raid killed two civilians in Hula village. Additionally, 690,000 women and girls in Gaza lack essential supplies, according to the UN.

Watch this page for more live updates:

[2:20pm Doha Time] Palestinian rescuers recover 50 more bodies from Jabalia



Members of the Palestinian civil defence search through the rubble of a building after it was hit in an Israeli strike in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern gaza on June 1, 2024. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)

Ambulances and civil defence crews have found 50 more bodies in northern Gaza's Jabalia, bringing the total number uncovered there in recent days to 120, reports the Wafa news agency.

The rescuers are continuing to search for dozens of people who are missing in the area, which Israeli forces partially withdrew from on Thursday after a deadly 20-day operation.

As we've been reporting, Jabalia residents have returned to their hometown to find their homes and neighbourhoods wrecked, with many of their loved ones missing.

[2:10pm Doha Time] Two shepherds killed in Israeli raid on Lebanon's Hula village

An Israeli air attack on a house in Hula village in southern Lebanon's Marjayoun district has killed two civilians, according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA).

They were shepherds who sold milk in neighbouring villages, NNA said.

[2:00pm Doha Time] UNRWA: 690,000 girls, women in Gaza lack basic health supplies



The mother of Muhammad Ayman Ghazawi and Basel Ayman Ghazawi, two of three Palestinian men killed by undercover Israeli agents mourns during their funeral in the occupied West Bank city on January 30, 2024. (Photo by Zain Jaafar / AFP)

Eight months into the war, women and girls continue to struggle to meet their basic health needs, says the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

Pushed into overcrowded shelters, some 690,000 of them lack menstrual hygiene kits, clean water, and privacy, says the agency.

Without access to sanitary pads, women and girls are forced to use makeshift arrangements that put them at risk of infections.

[1:25pm Doha Time] Nearly 36,440 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7: Health Ministry

Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 36,439 Palestinians and wounded 82,627 since October 7, the Palestinian enclave's Health Ministry said.

There have been 60 Palestinians killed and 220 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry statement added.

[1pm Doha Time] Israeli entity continues attacks on Southern Lebanon

The Israeli entity continued its attacks on villages and towns in southern Lebanon.

Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) said that the Israeli occupation army artillery shelled Tallet al Sanobar area, located between the towns of Hamames and Khiam, in the early morning hours, causing fires to erupt there. The outskirts of the town of Naqoura were also subjected to heavy artillery shelling. Read more

[12:56pm Doha Time] Palestinian child succumbs to Israeli gunshot wounds in West Bank

A Palestinian child was martyred as a result of his wounds sustained Saturday by Israeli occupation forces gunfire, in Aqabat Jabr Camp in the city of Jericho, in the West Bank. Read more

[12:50pm Doha Time] Israel has arrested 8,985 Palestinians in West Bank since October 7

Israeli forces have arrested at least 10 people, including a minor and several former prisoners, in their latest round of raids throughout the occupied West Bank, reports the Palestinian Prisoner's Society.

The arrests started last night in the governorates of Jenin, Hebron, Bethlehem and Nablus, according to the group.

In total, Israel has made 8,895 arrests in the West Bank since Gaza's war broke out, apprehending many in their own homes and at military checkpoints.