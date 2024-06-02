ICI Certificates Of Origin Exceed $100Mln Last May-Chairman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, June 2 (Petra) -Total value of certificates of origin issued by Irbid Chamber of (ICI) during last May exceeded $100 million, compared with the same month last year, which amounted to about $93.2 million, marking an increase of 7.7%.According to the ICI report on Sunday, a total of 1,443 certificates of origin were issued by the chamber last May, compared to 1,097 certificates for the same month last year.The textile and leather sector maintained its lead position in the export sectors at a value of $88,839 million, marking a growth rate of 5.8%, followed by the food supplies sector, worth $3,769 million, up by 45.7%, then the therapeutic industries and medical supplies sector at $3,160 million, recording a growth rate of 47.4%.Meanwhile, the remaining exports went to chemical, cosmetics, engineering, electrical, mining, construction, packaging, paper, cardboard and plastic industries sectors, the ICI data showed.In a statement Sunday, ICI Chairman, Hani Abu Hassan said the "tangible" growth in the exports performance during last May was driven by the improvement of various industries, as the food and therapeutic industries sectors and the leather industries grew in "noticeable" values, especially since these businesses account for more than 95% of the total values ??of the chamber's certificates of origin.Additionally, he noted ICI exports, in accordance with Arab Agreement, grew by 6.6% on a monthly basis last May to reach about $8.4 million, compared to $6.1 million during the same month last year.Abu Hassan stated that the ICI's exports, as per trade agreements, amounted to 73.5% of total exports.