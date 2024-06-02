Poultry Supply To Local Market Exceeds Demand-Official

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 2 (Petra) - spokesperson for of Industry, Trade and Supply, Yanal Baramawi, announced a recent increase in the quantities of poultry supplied to the local market.In remarks to "Petra" Sunday, he said a total of 540,000 chickens were slaughtered today, exceeding the daily need of 500,000 fresh chickens, in addition to the of 200,000 live chickens for sale at plucker shops countrywide.Baramawi referred to a "great" commitment to the price ceilings set by the ministry, noting that 81 violations of non-compliance with the price caps and 49 violations of failure to announce prices were detected since the decision took effect early last month.In this regard, he noted penalty for flouting the price ceilings for any commodity is a fine ranging from JD1,000-JD3,000, or imprisonment for a 2-6 month period, pointing to "increased" penalties in the event of repeat violations in accordance with the law.