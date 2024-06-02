War Update: Situation Tensest In Pokrovsk Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ten combat clashes are ongoing in several areas along the frontline, the fiercest ones being fought in the Pokrovsk axis.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"Since the beginning of the day, the number of combat engagements has already increased to 38. The enemy continues to operate most actively in the Pokrovsk axis. Our defense forces repel the invaders' attacks. As of this hour, 10 clashes are ongoing in several directions," the statement reads.

Russian artillery keeps pummeling populated areas in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, firing barrages from across the border. Ten settlements were affected on Sunday, including Hremiach, Myropyllia, and Bleshnia.

Kharkiv axis: the enemy attempted to advance in the area of Starytsia. Russian terrorists continue bombing settlements in the north of Kharkiv region close to the border. Operating in Russian airspace, over the settlements of Shebekino and Korocha in Belgorod region, the invaders launched 16 gliding bombs toward Vovchansk, Staryi Saltiv, Neskuchne, Starytsia, Ivanivka, and Bilyi Kolodiaz.

Kupiansk axis: Russia went for assaults in the areas of Druzheliubivka and Nevske. The number of such attempts increased to four. Fighting continues near Nevske. The Russians actively employ aviation - five gliding bombs were dropped during three airstrikes in the areas of Stepova Nevoselivka, Borivske, and Andriivka.

Two senior-age residents injured in Kharkiv region after Russia launches gliding bomb

Siversk axis: fighting continues near Rozdolivka and Vyimka. The total number of Russian assaults since day-start as reached six. The invaders launched an airstrike targeting the area nead Ivano-Daryivka.

Pokrovsk axis: the invaders cpntinue high-intensity attacks and have tried to improve their tactical position 13 times. Seven of such attempts have already been repelled by Ukrainian troops. The situation is tensest in the area of the Sokil village, Donetsk region, where fighting is raging in three locations. In addition, the effort continues to repel Russian attacks near Novo-oleksandrivka, Umanske, and Yasnobrodivka.

Kurakhove axis: Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled five Russian attacks since day-start. One combat clash is ongoing in the Krasnohorivka areas, where the invaders are trying to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions.

Vremivka axis: the enemy went for an offensive twice today, pursuing the attempts to advance toward Staromaiorske. All attacks were repelled.

One killed, eight injured in enemy shelling of Donetsk region in past day

In the rest of the axes, the situation underwent no significant changes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 98 combat clashes took place on the frontlines in the past day.