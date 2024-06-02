Biden claims that doubting Trump`s guilt is hazardous

(MENAFN) United States President Joe Biden has called on Americans to accept the guilty verdict against his rival, Donald Trump. Biden emphasized that questioning the trial's is "dangerous" and labeled Trump’s accusations of a motivated prosecution as “reckless” and “irresponsible.”



Trump, the leading candidate for the upcoming presidential election, was found guilty on Thursday of 34 counts of falsifying business records. New York prosecutors argued that concealed payments to porn star Stormy Daniels to influence the 2016 election.



“The American principle that no one is above the law was reaffirmed,” Biden said in his first public remarks since the conviction on Friday. He stressed that Trump had every opportunity to defend himself, was judged by a jury of 12 citizens, and can appeal the conviction like anyone else.



Trump has consistently claimed that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, brought the case on Biden’s orders. He also argued that Judge Juan Merchan, whose family supports Democrats, was too conflicted to oversee the trial fairly, and that a jury in predominantly Democrat-voting New York would be biased against him.



“They’re in total conjunction with the White House and [Department of Justice],” Trump told reporters outside his Trump Tower property earlier on Friday. “This is all done by Biden and his people. Nobody’s ever seen anything like it.”

MENAFN02062024000045015687ID1108286037