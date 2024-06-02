Anti-Islam demonstrator savagely stabbed in Germany

(MENAFN) In a disturbing incident in the German city of Mannheim, were forced to intervene and arrest a knife-wielding assailant who brutally attacked anti-Islam activist Michael Stuerzenberger during a rally on Friday. The assailant, armed with a long blade, launched a sudden assault on Stuerzenberger as he was about to deliver a speech in a market square around 11:30am local time.



The attacker, described as a bearded man, inflicted multiple stab wounds on Stuerzenberger while fending off attempts by bystanders to restrain him. The violent encounter unfolded in full view of several onlookers, with the assailant displaying no hesitation in his assault.



Amidst the chaos, police officers swiftly arrived at the scene, drawing their firearms in response to the escalating threat. However, the situation took a harrowing turn when the attacker targeted a police officer, stabbing them in the neck while they were engaged in restraining another individual attempting to apprehend the suspect.



The entire ordeal, captured on camera, has left authorities and witnesses shocked and seeking answers. While the identity of the attacker remains undisclosed, reports circulating on social media suggest that the assailant shouted "Allahu Akbar" before launching the vicious assault on Stuerzenberger.



The incident underscores the growing concerns surrounding public safety and the rising tensions surrounding contentious issues such as activism and religious sentiment in Germany. As investigations into the motive behind the attack unfold, authorities are left grappling with the aftermath of this brazen act of violence in broad daylight.

