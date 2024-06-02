Couple Finds ₹83 Lakh In Cash While Fishing, Police Allow Them To Keep It All

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A couple in the US found a safe containing $100,000 (around ₹83 lakh) in cash at the bottom of a lake. They were using a magnet attached to a line, a hobby known as magnet fishing, when they discovered the heavy object, according to NY1 Video: 'Eventful ball' from children's match leaves internet in splits | WatchThe couple, James Kane and Barbie Agostini, pulled the old safe from the water. They opened the safe and found the discovery inside, wrapped in plastic, but the couple told the publication that the water had ruined it couple stumbled upon magnet fishing as a new adventure. So far, they have found a WWII-era grenade in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, and about six or seven old guns, some from the 19th century, in Flushing Meadows Read: Viral video shows dog travelling in Mumbai local, netizens say 'smarter than many Mumbaikars'The couple had taken up magnet fishing during the pandemic lockdown, driven by boredom and Kane's lifelong fascination with treasure hunting. He described the hobby as \"the poor man's treasure hunting\" in an interview with NY1. Kane remarked that the \"finders keepers\" rule seemed to work well for them mentioned that, as experienced magnet fishermen, he and Agostini had discovered many safes before, usually finding them empty except for some plastic bags that might have held money. He thought this safe would be empty, too, and he was shocked when it wasn't. Agostini thought Kane was joking Read: Viral video shows meteorite crossing Portugal and Spain, internet goes crazyAllowed to keep the cashThey contacted the NYPD to prevent legal issues. When officers came to check the unusual situation, they informed the couple that it was a unique case they had never encountered before. Kane and Agostini were allowed to keep the cash they discovered since there was no way to identify the safe's owner, and it was probably stolen, the dollar notes they received were“soaking wet, pretty much destroyed”, Kane told NY1.

MENAFN02062024007365015876ID1108286024