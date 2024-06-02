Nordic nations allow long-range Ukrainian attacks on Russia

(MENAFN) In a significant development, members Norway and Finland have expressed their approval for Ukraine to conduct long-range strikes against targets in Russia using Western-supplied weaponry provided by the United States-led military alliance. This endorsement follows reports of United States President Joe Biden granting Kiev permission to utilize American weapons to target areas within Russia bordering Ukraine's Kharkov Region.



NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg recently urged member states to authorize Ukraine's use of weapons for striking targets inside Russian territory, signaling a unified stance within the alliance. Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide emphasized that there should be no limitations on the deployment of weapons provided to Ukraine by Western nations, asserting Ukraine's clear international right to defend its territory, even through offensive measures if necessary.



In an interview with Norwegian broadcaster NRK, Eide reiterated Norway's support for Ukraine's right to engage in defensive actions, including strikes on Russian soil, within the bounds of international law. Similarly, Finnish President Alexander Stubb affirmed that there are no obstacles to Ukraine conducting such strikes as long as they adhere to established legal norms.



The statements from Nordic leaders underscore a broader shift in NATO's approach towards supporting Ukraine's defensive capabilities in the face of escalating tensions with Russia. As Ukraine seeks to bolster its military capabilities with assistance from Western allies, the backing from Norway and Finland further strengthens Ukraine's position in its ongoing conflict with Russia. This collective support also reflects the evolving dynamics of European security and the importance of solidarity within the NATO alliance amid geopolitical challenges in the region.

