Zelensky Calls On Asian Countries To Join Global Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Asian countries to participate in bringing a just peace to Ukraine and restoring the effectiveness of international law.

According to Ukrinform, this is said in a post on the president's Telegram channel.

“Our experience of restoring effective has led us to the format of the Global Peace Summit. We are convinced that our world wants to be united and be capable of acting in complete harmony. We've realized that nations equally reject the idea of someone secretly making decisions and imposing them – what is needed is open and inclusive dialogue. We have confirmed that the principles and purposes of the UN Charter and international conventions are entirely relevant,” the post reads.

According to Zelensky, all this has become the basis of Ukraine's Peace Formula and has grown into the Global Peace Summit – so every leader and country can show their commitment to peace. The global majority can ensure with their involvement – that what is agreed upon, is truly implemented, and so that Russia, who started this cruel war,“cannot push us off the path to ending the war.”

“By uniting against one war, we create for the world a real experience – the experience of overcoming any war, and of diplomacy that does work,” Zelensky stressed.

He also thanked every leader and every state that helps Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, the Global Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16. As expected, the heads of state and government from more than 90 countries from all continents will attend the event.

Photo: President's Office