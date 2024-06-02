QICCA Examines Procedures Of Qatari Arbitration Law

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar International Center for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA) at the Qatar Chamber recently held a titled“Doha Based Arbitrations and Qatari Law Governed Disputes: opportunities and Challenges”.

The event was attended by QC Acting General Manager Ali Saeed bu Sherbak Al Mansori, and a number of exports, lawyers, and arbitrators.

Speaking at the seminar, Ali Al Mansori said that QICCA pays great attention to spreading the culture of arbitration and raising awareness of its advantages and benefits, highlighting that legislation and alternative means have a positive impact on companies, business owners and individuals.

Al Mansori noted that QICCA held a multitude of conferences, seminars, and training programs by local and foreign experts, affirming that it had an effective and active role in adopting arbitration procedures for companies and business owners.

The seminar was delivered by Prof. Dr Mohamed Abdel Wahab, Professor of International Arbitration, Private International Law, and English Contract Law at the Cairo University.

During the seminar, Abdel Wahab reviewed the most important articles of the Law No. 2 of 2017 Promulgating the Civil and Commercial Arbitration Law (Qatari Arbitration Law), and the most important challenges and opportunities that arise from arbitration proceedings, whether in the scope and context of Qatari law, or in choosing Qatar as an arbitration center.

He pointed out that the alternative dispute resolution (ADR) in Qatar is going well and that Qatari courts have a high level of expertise in this field.