Non-oil trade in Iran surpasses USD54B in 2 months

(MENAFN) The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) has reported that Iran's non-oil trade reached a total value of USD54.6 billion during the initial two months of the current Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 20 to May 21. This figure represents a notable increase in comparison to previous periods, with non-oil commodity exports reaching 23.5 million tons valued at USD8.0 billion. These export figures demonstrate a 3.77 percent increase in value and an 8.54 percent increase in weight compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.



Concurrently, Iran saw a surge in imports, with 5.8 million tons of goods valued at USD9.1 billion entering the country during the same timeframe. This reflects a significant rise of 9.19 percent in terms of value and a 13.29 percent increase in terms of weight year-on-year. China emerged as Iran's top export destination, importing USD2.193 billion worth of goods, followed closely by Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, and Pakistan.



The primary exported items during this period included liquefied natural gas, liquid propane, and liquid butane, while the leading imports comprised corn, smartphones, soybeans, sunflower seed oil, and rice. Notably, the UAE, China, Turkey, Germany, and India were identified as Iran's principal sources of imports, collectively contributing significantly to the country's trade landscape.



The IRICA also disclosed that Iran's foreign trade, encompassing oil and technical engineering services, amounted to USD153.17.8 billion during the previous Iranian calendar year. This represented a 2.6 percent increase compared to the same period in the preceding year. These figures underscore the dynamic nature of Iran's trade relationships and the evolving trends within its import-export sector.

