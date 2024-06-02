Turkish security forces neutralize 6 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

(MENAFN) The National Defense of Turkey announced on Saturday that Turkish security forces have "neutralized" six PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria. The ministry specified that these terrorists were detected within the Olive Branch Operation zone in northern Syria. Emphasizing the ongoing commitment of the Turkish to combat relentlessly, the ministry stated that operations are conducted "day and night" with unwavering determination.



The term "neutralize" is commonly used by Turkish authorities to denote that the terrorists in question either surrendered, were killed, or captured. This terminology underscores the multifaceted approach adopted by Turkish security forces in addressing security threats in the region.



Ankara has undertaken a series of effective anti-terror operations since 2016 along its border in northern Syria, aimed at thwarting the establishment of a PKK/YPG terror corridor and facilitating the peaceful resettlement of local residents. These operations include Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018, and Peace Spring in 2019, each strategically designed to counteract terrorist activities and uphold stability in the region.



The PKK, designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has waged a prolonged terror campaign against Turkey for nearly four decades. Responsible for over 40,000 casualties, including women, children, and infants, the PKK's violent tactics have inflicted immense suffering on communities across Turkey. Additionally, the YPG, recognized as the PKK's Syrian offshoot, has contributed to the perpetuation of terrorism in the region, necessitating decisive action from Turkish security forces to safeguard the well-being of civilians and combat the threat of terrorism effectively.

