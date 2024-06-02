Telugu Sports Association Affiliates With ISC-Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Telugu Sports Association Qatar (TSA) has announced its official affiliation with the Indian Sports Centre (ISC) - Qatar, under the esteemed aegis of the Indian Embassy, Qatar.

This significant milestone was celebrated yesterday at an inaugural event held at Kanjani Hall, Integrated Indian Community Centre.

The ceremony saw EP Abdur Rahman, President of the Indian Sports Centre Qatar, formally present the affiliation documents to TSA President Sridhar Abbagoni and his dedicated team. The momentous occasion was graced by the presence of TSA Vice-President Syed Rafi, General Secretary Swapna, Joint General Secretary Sharath Babu, Satheesh Chandra and Advisory Board members Koduru Shivaram Prasad and Krishna Kumar.

Adding to the event's significance, President of Andhra Kala Vedika Venkappa Bhagavatula and Vice-President Vikram were also present to witness the historic occasion.

Other dignitaries included ISC Vice-President John Desa, ISC General Secretary Nihaad Ali, and members of the ISC managing committee, who all played pivotal roles in facilitating this affiliation.

This affiliation marks a new chapter for TSA, providing numerous opportunities to collaborate closely with ISC and enhance the sporting landscape for the Telugu community in Qatar,” said Koduru Shivaram Prasad and Krishna Kumar, advisory board members of TSA.

“The TSA team is committed to promoting sportsmanship, fostering community engagement, and nurturing talent within the Telugu-speaking populace.