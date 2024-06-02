Russian Army Tries To Push Through Defences In Pokrovske Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of combat engagements along the entire frontline has increased to 73 since the beginning of the day, almost a third of them in the Pokrovske sector.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, publishing operational information as of 19:00 on Saturday, 1 June, Ukrinform reports.

The enemy also continues to try to push through the defences on the Siversky and Kurakhivske directions.

The invaders continue to carry out air strikes in the Kharkiv region. In particular, they attacked Kharkiv and Velyki Prokhody with a guided aerial bomb from the area of Belgorod.

The Russians dropped three guided bombs on Ruska Lozova, and one more on Pyatikhatka and Chaikivka.

Eight unguided aerial bombs were dropped on Veterinary.

In the Kupiansk sector, the number of combat engagements increased to four. Two hostile attacks were successfully repelled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and two more are ongoing near Druzhelyubivka.

The Russian army is also actively using guided aerial bombs this area of the frontline. In particular, it conducted two bombing attacks on Druzhelyubivka and another on Rayhorodtsi.

Tobaivka and Sinkivka were hit by the invaders with unguided aerial missiles. The enemy fired seven missiles at the former and 14 at the latter.

The number of combat engagements in the Siversky sector increased to 10. Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack, the other nine are still ongoing. The situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops attacked with the support of aviation. Ukrainian defence forces repelled four attacks there.

In the Pokrovske sector, there have been 23 combat engagements since the beginning of the day. The Russian army is trying to push through the defences there with the support of aviation. Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 attacks, the remaining nine are ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector, the total number of enemy attacks increased to 19. 13 assaults were successfully repelled by Ukrainian defenders. Another six battles are ongoing near Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Vodiane, where Russian troops are actively using aviation.

Ukrainian defence forces repelled four enemy attacks in the Vremivsk sector.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, three combat engagements took place in the vicinity of Krynky since the beginning of the day. The invaders used aircraft.

There were no major changes in other sectors.

"Units of the Defence Forces are courageously restraining enemy attempts to advance into the depths of Ukraine's territory, inflicting fire damage on the occupiers and depleting them along the entire front line," the General Staff said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian troops are increasing the pace of attacks on the Siversky and Kurakhove directions.