Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Sabah Nominated Kuwait Crown Prince

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Kuwait's Amir has nominated Sabah Khaled al-Hamad al-Mubarak as crown prince, the state news agency KUNA said Saturday. Sheikh Sabah was formerly the country's prime from 2019 to 2022. Kuwait News Agency stated that "Amiri order nominating Sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Hamad al-Mubarak al-Sabah as was issued on Saturday".

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.