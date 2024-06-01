               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Sabah Nominated Kuwait Crown Prince


6/1/2024 11:06:51 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Kuwait's Amir has nominated sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Hamad al-Mubarak Al-Sabah as crown prince, the state news agency KUNA said Saturday.
Sheikh Sabah was formerly the country's prime Minister from 2019 to 2022. Kuwait News Agency stated that "Amiri order nominating Sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Hamad al-Mubarak al-Sabah as crown prince was issued on Saturday".

Gulf Times

