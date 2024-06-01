Marsh Mclennan Agency Acquires Perkins Insurance Agencies

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marsh McLennan Agency, a subsidiary of Marsh, today announced the of Perkins Insurance Agencies, an Abilene, Texas-based independent agency. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.





Founded in 1977, Perkins primarily provides commercial property and casualty and personal lines coverage to West Texas-based businesses, non-profits, and families, with specialized expertise in the oil and gas, trucking, and ranch, and restaurant industries. All Perkins employees, including Mark Perkins, CEO, will continue working out of their existing Abilene and Eastland, Texas, offices.

Commenting on the acquisition, Matt Stadler, CEO of Marsh McLennan Agency's Southwest region, said:“The Perkins team is known for high-quality client service tailored to the unique needs of their community. As we look to expand our offerings in West Texas, their reputation for impactful commercial and personal insurance solutions made this the right decision for our team.”

“We are constantly looking for new ways to better serve the West Texas community in their evolving risk mitigation needs,” said Mr. Perkins.“Joining Marsh McLennan Agency was the best decision we could make for clients. Our colleagues will now have access to a team of industry-leading experts and resources to deliver even more powerful results for our local businesses and community members.”

About Marsh McLennan Agency



Marsh McLennan Agency provides business insurance, employee health & benefits, retirement & wealth, and private client insurance solutions to organizations and individuals seeking limitless possibilities. With 10,000 colleagues and 180 offices across North America, Marsh McLennan Agency combines the personalized service model of a local consultant with the global resources of the world's leading professional services firm, Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC).

About Marsh



Marsh is the world's leading insurance broker and risk advisor. With more than 45,000 colleagues advising clients in over 130 countries, Marsh serves commercial and individual clients with data-driven risk solutions and advisory services. Marsh is a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With annual revenue of $23 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses: Marsh , Guy Carpenter , Mercer and Oliver Wyman . For more information, visit marsh , and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

