Value Of Zarqa's Commercial Exports Exceeds JD38 Million In May

Zarqa, June 1 (Petra) -- The value of Zarqa's commercial exports (re-exports) reached JD38.7 million in May, as 596 certificates of origin were issued according to the statistics of the Chamber of Commerce and its office in the free zone in Zarqa, said Hussein Shreim, head of Zarqa Chamber of Commerce.
Shreim pointed out that cars and their accessories constituted the majority of Zarqa's commercial exports for May, in addition to building materials and health
tools, medicines and their supplies, foodstuffs, clothing and jewelry, electrical and electronic devices, home and office furniture, and stationery.
