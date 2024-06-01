MDA-KUWAIT-KUNA-SUMMARY

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Briefing of KUNA main news for Saturday until 00:00 GMT



KUWAIT -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber nominates His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as Crown Prince.

RAMALLAH -- At least 95 people are killed and 350 others in renewed atrocities by Israeli forces in Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours.

WASHINGTON -- The US Central Command forces destroy four drones and two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen.

ISLAMABAD -- At least 20 people, including women and children, perish in a boat accident in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province. (end)

gb











MENAFN01062024000071011013ID1108284730