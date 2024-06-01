On Children's Day, Zelenska Visits Ukrainian Orphanage

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) First Lady Olena Zelenska spent the day in one of the orphanages and took part in interactive sessions with the children.

This was reported by the press service of the President's Office, Ukrinform learned.

It is noted that on the eve of International Children's Day, the First Lady of Ukraine and the team of the Olena Zelenska Foundation visited a boarding school for orphans and children deprived of parental care.

The Foundation's team met with students and offered entertainment and various activities for them. In particular, the First Lady joined the quest set up for children.

Olenameets with President and First Lady of Serbia

The children also took part in a football training session, a beauty master class, and a cooking class by chef Yevhen Klopotenko

“I really wish that these children could find people they can call 'mom' and 'dad' and receive sincere parental attention in return," the President's spouse said.

She emphasized that this is possible in large foster families that also receive assistance from the Olena Zelenska Foundation.

According to the First Lady, Ukraine strives and takes many steps to develop family forms of education so that all children live in families.

“Every day is now a day for protection of our children. Physical protection – from enemy attacks, and moral protection – from anxiety, fear, loneliness, orphanhood. These children themselves, along with the desire to know their parents, now have another one – a peaceful and free Ukraine, where all children will have families who love them,” Olena Zelenska noted.

At the same time, in her Telegram channel, Zelenska said each student at orphanages, like every child in Ukraine today, is deprived of their basic right to safety because of Russia, which despises human rights.

"The task for us, adults around the world, is to deliver on our promise: to protect children, including from war. Especially from war," she emphasized.

As reported, June 1 marks International Children's Day.

According to President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, children of every nation deserve safety and the opportunity to live their lives. Ukraine's guaranteed independence will always be a reliable protection for every child in the country.