Zelensky Meets With President Of Democratic Republic Of Timor-Leste For First Time

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of the Republic of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta held the first-ever meeting in the history of bilateral relations.

According to the Ukrainian President's Office, the leaders met on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue Summit.

Zelensky thanked the President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste for supporting the territorial integrity and of Ukraine and the important UN resolutions condemning Russia's aggression.

He emphasized the significance of the participation of Southeast Asian countries in the Global Peace Summit and thanked José Manuel Ramos-Horta for confirming his participation in the event.

“It is very important for us to begin the process of establishing just peace. Russia does not want to stop the war. Therefore, together with the entire world, we must take steps to bring peace closer,” Zelensky said.

He noted that one of the key issues of the Summit would be the provision of the Peace Formula on food security.

The Ukrainian leader expressed his readiness to develop bilateral cooperation with Timor-Leste, especially in the field of agricultural products supply, and invited the President of Timor-Leste to visit Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, President Zelensky arrived in Singapore to participate in the Shangri-La Dialogue conference.

Photo: President's Office