PM Attends University Of Jordan's Honorary Professors Forum, 1St Add

"We are aware that our world is changing rapidly, which makes it imperative for our universities to prepare their tools and realize that university education must change; yesterday's programs are no longer suitable for today's students, teaching methods must touch the needs of today's children, and today's graduates must be closer to the and meet the requirements of employers," the premier pointed out."We realize that the technological is casting its shadow on education in general, and university education in particular, and this makes it imperative for our universities to work to meet this challenge; reconsidering the campus and infrastructure to be able to keep pace with the technological revolution," he further addedHe expressed his hope that Jordanian universities will reconsider their programs, and that technical education would be part of all university education - as directed by His Majesty King Abdullah II - and that the gap between technical education and academic education must be bridged, and technical and vocational education must be part of education, "so that the gap between academic output and market needs does not persist."The prime minister emphasized that the government will spare no effort in helping everyone to have an education capable of preparing a generation of graduates to compete in the internal and external labor market, and universities capable of providing an environment focused on applied scientific research capable of producing knowledge that leads to sustainable development and addressing environmental and climate change issues, among others.Khasawneh thanked the University of Jordan and its administration for this kind and constructive initiative represented by the Honorary Professors Forum.