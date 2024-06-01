Entry Restrictions For Trucks And Buses In Doha City

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The General Directorate of Traffic has announced entry regulations for trucks and buses with more than 25 within Doha City. These can ply on city roads only with a permit granted by the directorate.

The directorate has announced a complete ban on truck and large bus traffic on 22 February Street at all times. These come as part of the traffic regulations by the directorate in co-ordination with the relevant authorities.

According to a post by the of Interior (MoI) on X, entry for trucks and buses with more than 25 passengers is banned on city roads from 6 am to 8 am, 12 noon to 3 pm and from 5 pm to 8 pm. MoI has published a map of the areas where entry is prohibited on its social media platforms. Meanwhile, a complete ban on the movement of trucks and large buses is in place on February 22 road.

Entry permits can be obtained by applying through the Metrash 2 App or the MoI website.

Documents required to apply for an exception permit from the ban for trucks and buses are: a letter from the project management specifying the type of permit, contract of work with the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), copy of the company's registration and copy of valid vehicle registration.

To apply via Metrash 2, tap Traffic, then select Vehicles and then Truck Permits.

