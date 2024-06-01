Gujarat Exit Polls 2024: BJP Likely To Secure Hattrick Sweep In PM Modi's Home State

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gujarat, the home state of Prime Narendra Modi, went to the in a single phase to elect 26 members of Parliament for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP, under PM Modi's leadership, has achieved consecutive victories in the 2014 and 2019 elections. for 26 Lok Sabha 2024 seats in Gujarat was held on May 7.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Exit Polls

Jan Ki Baat:



BJP: 26

INC: 0

India TV-CNX

BJP: 26

INC:

0

Axis My India:



BJP: 25-26

INC: 0-1

ETG Research

BJP: 26

INC: 0

Also Read |

Himachal Pradesh Exit Polls 2024: BJP likely to get a clean sweep in hill state

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key candidates

Key candidates in the Gujarat elections include Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya from Porbandar, and state BJP chief CR Paatil from Navsari. Other notable contenders are Parshottam Rupala from Rajkot and Mansukhbhai Vasava competing against AAP's Chaitar Vasava in Bharuch.

Congress is contesting in 24 seats and the AAP has fielded candidates

in two seats.

Congress and AAP are part of the INDIA bloc. BSP has fielded candidates in 23 constituencies, while Samajwadi Party in 1.







Also Read |

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls: PM Modi to score hat-trick as BJP-led NDA predicted to win over 350 seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Surat is BJP's first victory

Surat did not have polling this year since on April 23, 2024, BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal was proclaimed elected to the Lok Sabha seat without facing any opposition. The Election Commission denied the candidature of Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani, but the other contenders chose to drop out of the race.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What happened in 2019 and 2014?

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party won all 26 seats in the state. In the 2014 elections as well, the BJP dominated Gujarat, emerging victorious in all 26 seats.