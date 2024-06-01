Discover Marin's Nature-Inspired Sandpiper Daycare - Where Nature Develops Community

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Sandpiper bird represents nurturing and inclusive environment the daycare offers

The daycare is situated inside a classic Marin brownstone home with a connecting access that opens to a four-season inspired outdoor patio exploration area.

Cofounders Adriany and Higor with their extended family in Paradise Beach Park in Marin County

Sprout and Grow Together with Sandpiper Daycare in Marin: Nature as Its Inspiration

SAN ANSELMO, CA, USA, June 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cofounders Adriany Rodrigues and Higor Nascimento understand early childhood education and the unique requirements of childcare because they have firsthand experience. In addition to their thirty-plus years of combined relevant experience and Ivy League degrees across their families, they have four school-aged children spanning pre-school, elementary school, middle school, and high school, having received their education here in Marin County just two years ago. The sister-and-brother team loves the serene natural atmosphere uniquely offered in Redwood County, aiming to bridge Marin's beautiful natural environment with the high-quality care that modern parents demand.Marin's Sandpiper Daycare aspires to become the premier solution by creating a unique blend of Nature-based Learning and Community Development in the community. For families seeking more than cookie-cutter daycare services, Sandpiper Daycare offers a high-quality option that goes beyond mere babysitting, providing an enriching environment and a supportive community for children to grow and thrive.The siblings chose the adaptable Sandpiper Bird as the school's name to evoke the nurturing and inclusive feeling associated with this warm and loving bird species. Located steps away from the iconic Rafael Racquet Club, Sandpiper's contemporary hillside estate offers an ideal setting to bring their vision of“Where Nature Develops Community” to life.Adriany Rodrigues, a lifelong educator with a master's degree in early childhood education, shared, "Creating a high-quality, nature-inspired daycare experience fit for our beautiful Marin County has been a dream of mine since our family of five settled in Marin six years ago. I am excited to bring this vision to life with my brother and look forward to welcoming families to Sandpiper Daycare."Sandpiper Daycare features several unique offerings through a partnership with Early Advantage Institute (EAI), an organization that supports innovative educational practices:--“Four Seasons of Nature” Backyard: Encouraging children to explore and connect with the changing natural environment inspired by the four seasons.-- "Colorful Fruit-Plenty" Meals: Using organic and locally sourced fruits and vegetables as foundational ingredients to provide a healthy and balanced diet.--“Stretch Your Body” Yoga: Taught by a child yoga specialist to promote physical and mental well-being for our mini warriors.Higor Nascimento remarked, "Our goal is to create a nurturing, inclusive environment where children can grow and thrive, far beyond the typical daycare experience. By partnering with the Early Advantage Institute (EAI), we can tap into their resources to offer unique programs that foster Nature-based Learning and Community Development.”Sandpiper Daycare, having met all requisite licensing requirements, is currently accepting student applications in advance of welcoming their first cohort in July. Explore our San Anselmo center, meet the team, and learn about our education philosophy. For more information, visit ..**************About Sandpiper DaycareSandpiper Daycare, Marin County's newest childcare establishment, offers a unique blend of Nature-based Learning and Community Development. Our philosophy, "Where Nature Develops Community," is reflected in our innovative programs and practices. Located in San Anselmo, Sandpiper Daycare is committed to providing high-quality care that goes beyond traditional daycare services, creating an enriching environment for children and a supportive community for families. For more information, visit

