Palestinian Martyrs Up By 95 To 36,379 - Medics

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 1 (KUNA) -- At least 95 people were killed and 350 others in renewed atrocities by Israeli forces against families in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, according to authorities.

The latest fatalities have brought the total number of Palestinians martyred by the Israeli occupation since October 7 up to 36,379, the authorities said in a press release Saturday.

The number of Palestinians injured in Israeli occupation during the reporting period has also surged to almost 83,000, added the release. (end)

