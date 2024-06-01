World Milk Day: A Celebration Of Nature's Goodness With Al Rawabi

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 9:11 AM

Every year on June 1st, the world comes together to celebrate World Milk Day. This day has been set aside to acknowledge milk's vital role in our global food system. Milk is more than just a beverage; it's a potent symbol of nourishment, growth, and community that goes beyond borders and cultural differences.

Al Rawabi takes immense pride in being an integral part of this global narrative. This year, World Milk Day holds a special significance for Al Rawabi, as it marks our 35th anniversary of bringing fresh, high-quality dairy products to our consumers. We are deeply honoured to be an Emirati-homegrown brand that is trusted by households in the UAE and around the region for over three decades.

Proudly Emirati

Since 1989, Al Rawabi has grown into a symbol of excellence and innovation. Our state-of-the-art farm in Dubai, now housing 18,000 cows, ensures a consistent supply of fresh, creamy and flavourful milk. Every step of the production process, from milking to packaging, adheres to the highest international standards. This unwavering commitment has secured Al Rawabi's position as a dairy partner you can trust.

Al Rawabi's dedication to freshness begins at its farm, where strict quality control measures are implemented at every stage of milk production. From milking to processing and packaging, Al Rawabi adheres to the highest international standards, guaranteeing that each bottle of milk is a testament to quality and safety. The company's unwavering commitment is to ensure families have seamless access to fresh, nutritious milk, produced with the highest regard for both the environment and the well-being of its cows.

Contributing to the nation's health

As a leading dairy producer in the UAE, Al Rawabi recognises the significant responsibility we carry in contributing to the overall health of the nation. Our mission goes beyond the production and delivery of high-quality dairy products; we aim to play a key role in improving the nutritional health of our community. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), milk serves as a vital source of calcium, a nutrient essential for the development and maintenance of strong bones throughout life. This is particularly crucial for children in their growing years and for adults to prevent conditions like osteoporosis.

We understand these diverse dietary needs of our customers and aim to cater to them through our variety of dairy products. In our functional dairy category, we offer a range of options designed to meet specific dietary needs and enhance overall health. For instance, our Vitamin D milk is tailored for those who are deficient in this crucial nutrient, often due to lack of sufficient exposure to sunlight. This product is especially important considering Vitamin D's role in maintaining healthy bones and a robust immune system. Additionally, we offer our Super Milk product enriched with a potent combination of Vitamins A, B9, D, and E. This product is designed to support holistic well-being, providing essential nutrients that support everything from eye health to metabolic function.

Al Rawabi's unwavering dedication to quality ensures that our milk and dairy products provide this vital nutrient to families across the UAE. Our rigorous quality control processes guarantee that each product we deliver is of the highest standard, packed with the nutrition you need. By choosing Al Rawabi, you are choosing a commitment to the health and well-being of both you and your family.

Commitment to sustainability

Al Rawabi's commitment to sustainability is also woven into the fabric of its operations. The company recognises the importance of preserving natural resources and reducing its environmental footprint. Al Rawabi's farm utilises advanced technology to optimise water usage, ensuring efficient irrigation and minimising waste. The company also invests in renewable energy sources, such as biogas and solar power, to reduce its reliance on non-renewable resources.

One of the key aspects of Al Rawabi's sustainability efforts is its focus on animal welfare. The cows are provided with a comfortable and stress-free environment, with ample space to roam and graze. This not only enhances the well-being of the animals but also contributes to the production of high-quality milk. The farm's eco-friendly practices, such as using organic feed and avoiding harmful chemicals, ensure that the milk is free from contaminants and safe for consumption.

Beyond dairy

The significance of milk also extends beyond health benefits. It also fosters a sense of community. For generations, sharing a glass of milk has symbolised togetherness and family traditions. Al Rawabi recognises this heritage and actively supports local communities. The company provides employment opportunities, invests in the well-being of its employees and also takes pride in being part of CSR activities, consistently giving back to the communities in which it operates.

This World Milk Day, Al Rawabi acknowledges the vital role that milk plays in our lives and cherishes the remarkable efforts of dairy producers and farmers everywhere. Al Rawabi is committed to continue being a part of that enriching story, ensuring future generations can continue to enjoy the manifold benefits of milk for many years to come. So, this World Milk Day, join us in celebrating this extraordinary beverage and its enduring contribution to a healthier, happier world.