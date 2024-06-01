Kolhapur Tuskers Unveil Team Jersey Ahead Of Second MPL Season

(MENAFN- IANS) Pune, June 1 (IANS) Kolhapur Tuskers unveiled their team jersey for the second season of the Maharashtra (MPL) T20 as the last edition runners-up officially kicked off their title challenge.

The function which was also graced by the presence of skipper and former India international Kedar Jadhav, last edition's highest run scorer Ankit Bawne, experienced all-rounder Shrikant Mundhe and u-19 star Sachin Dhas.

Kolhapur Tuskers had taken home the runners-up trophy in the inaugural edition of the MPL last year after their final against Ratnagiri Jets, and the latter were awarded the trophy as they had finished on top of the league standings thanks to their superior Net Run Rate (NRR) despite both teams finishing with equal number of wins.

The team management has bolstered the squad this season by picking up Mudhe, who has been part of two IPL teams Kolkata Knight Riders and Sahara Pune Warriors and hard-hitting wicket-keeper batsman Aniket Porwal in the recently concluded auction.

Mudhe has also been appointed the new vice-captain of the team.

Speaking on the occasion, skipper Jadhav said, "Last season we didn't get enough time to prepare. But this time we have prepared very well. I will say that we should enjoy the process and play to our potential then victory will be ours. The challenge for all of us is to perform to the best of our ability and not bother about other factors."

Kolhapur Tuskers will open their MPL2024 campaign against Ratnagiri Jets on Sunday at the MCA stadium in Gahunje with the mega final scheduled to be held on June 22 at the same venue.